Sheffield Wednesday's Keiren Westwood called up to Republic of Ireland squad
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been included in a provisional 40-man Republic of Ireland squad for their matches against Switzerland and Bulgaria.
The Hillsborough number one was included in the last squad in March – the first of Mick McCarthy’s second spell as manager – and will fight it out with Middlesbrough’s Darren Randolph, Bournemouth’s Mark Travers and Manchester United-owned Burton Albion loanee Kieran O'Hara for a place in the final squad.
He has 21 caps for Ireland and will return to action for Wednesday in tomorrow’s clash at Millwall after a red card in the Owls’ season opener at Reading saw him suspended last weekend.
The two home matches – to be played in Dublin – will not directly effect Wednesday, who will be on an international break. The Switzerland match, a Euro 2020 Qualifier, will take place on September 5. The friendly against Bulgaria takes place five days later.
The news arrives on the day Wednesday’s 33-cap Scotland forward Steven Fletcher admitted he was considering his international future.