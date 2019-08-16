Sheffield Wednesday forward Steven Fletcher says he would like to finish his career at the club

The Scotland international has started the season brightly, leading the line brilliantly at Reading before scoring a well-taken goal against Barnsley on Saturday.

And speaking ahead of the Owls’ clash with Millwall this weekend, the 32-year-old said he has never felt happier, and that he would like to stay in Sheffield beyond the duration of his contract, which expires next summer.

“I am settled in Sheffield, the family is settled, but it’s gone quite quick actually,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like I have been here that long.

“But it’s been good and I am enjoying it. I have settled into living in Sheffield.

“I would love to stay here as long as I can, I am really enjoying it. The family is settled, my kids go to school in Sheffield.

“I have never been at a club, with my family, where I really felt settled. This is the first time.”

Fletcher also admitted he is considering his international future, questioning whether he is able to manage his body well enough to add to his 33 caps.

He said the appointment of new manager Steve Clarke could change things: “We have got a good campaign going. I need to sit down and see if he wants me to play.

“Then, obviously, realise if I can keep going away on international duty and then come back fit as well.

“I need to sit down and think about it. I need to look after myself, I am in my 30s, and am injury-free for the first time in a long time. I don’t really want to put that in jeopardy. It’s a hard decision.”

Asked about his future in south Yorkshire, he said he said the club is right to be ambitious this season and that he could see himself playing out his career in a Wednesday shirt.

“I am settled here, but I only have a year left [on contract],” he said.

“Everyone is expecting us to be up there. We have ambitions, we have got to be thinking we can push the top half of the table. We have to think that or there’s no point in going out every week.