Sheffield Wednesday weigh up move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder
Sheffield Wednesday are exploring the possibility of bringing midfielder Josh Onomah back to Hillsborough, The Star can confirm.
The England Under-21 international endured a frustrating, injury-ravaged loan stint with the Owls last season.
After arriving on the final day of the August transfer window from Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur, Onomah struggled for form and fitness, making just 15 Championship appearances.
But despite Onomah's inconsistent displays, this newspaper understands the Owls are monitoring his situation closely at Spurs and have held discussions with the Premier League club regarding his future.
It is well-documented that Wednesday chief Steve Bruce is a big admirer of the 22-year-old, having worked closely with him at Aston Villa. Onomah featured prominently in Villa's run to the 2018 play-off final.
Some reports in the capital have suggested Onomah is not part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans and claimed Spurs are ready to sell the youngster. His last outing for his parent club came over two years ago and it remains to be seen whether he will be included in their pre-season tour of Asia.
Given Onomah has two years left on his contract, it is unlikely the North London club would allow him to leave on the cheap. It is conceivable Wednesday could look to recruit him on a temporary basis again.
Bruce, whose team are currently away on a 10-day training camp in Portugal, wants to add to his central midfield options before the big kick-off. The Owls expressed an interest in Will Vaulks but the Wales international quit Rotherham United for Cardiff City.
Although Wednesday have been heavily linked with a move for Lee Cattermole since the midfielder ended his 10-year association with Sunderland, it is understood the Owls are not in the race to sign the free agent.