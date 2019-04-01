Sheffield Wednesday urged to tie down Keiren Westwood to new contract

Full-back Liam Palmer says it "would be great" if Sheffield Wednesday tied down Keiren Westwood to a new contract.

Goalkeeper Westwood, a big fans' favourite, is due to become a free agent this summer.

Palmer, whose deal also expires at the end of the season, told The Star: "It is not for me to say really; it is down to Keiren, the manager and the club. The manager likes him a lot and is playing him every week.

"Obviously, Keiren likes playing for the club and has been here for a number of years.

"You can't predict the future in football. Things do happen but it would be great if the club could keep hold of him."

Westwood has sparkled since reclaiming the No 1 spot just before Christmas, recording 10 clean sheets in 17 outings.

"He has done great since coming back into the team," said Palmer. "He will have been frustrated at the time when he wasn't playing.

"But he hasn't looked back since Christmas and he continues to keep us in games. He keeps going from strength to strength.

"While ever you know as a team and a defence that you have got a goalkeeper like Keiren behind you, it gives you a platform to build on. You know you can then go up the other end and nick a goal.

The 34-year-old produced an outstanding performance to ensure the Owls picked up a point at Stoke City last weekend. He made a number of important saves in the second half, including a smart stop in a one-on-one situation to deny Potters forward Bojan.

Palmer said: "It was an unbelievable save from Keiren. From the angle I was at, I thought it was in.

"Keiren is all about making big saves and keeping us in games. It is what you want from your goalkeeper."