Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours and news: trio sign new deals, rumoured target set to join Championship rivals
Here’s all the latest transfer rumours and news involving Sheffield Wednesday...
Sheffield Wednesday trio Keiren Westwood, Liam Palmer and Kieran Lee have all signed new contracts at the club.
The Star understands goalkeeper Westwood and defender Palmer have signed new two-year contracts and Lee will remain with the Owls for a further 12 months. There could be an official announcement on their futures next week.
Meanwhile, rumoured Sheffield Wednesday target Stewart Downing is on the verge of signing for Blackburn Rovers after talks with boss Tony Mowbray.
Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Rolando Aarons is wanted by Panathinaikos, according to reports.
The Newcastle United man is said to have attracted attention from the Greek side, after impressing for Wednesday before being sidelined with injury.