Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours and news: deal for defender on verge of completion and striker linked with move to Europe
Here’s all today’s transfer rumours and news involving Sheffield Wednesday...
Sheffield Wednesday are on the verge of completing a deal for former Brentford defender Moses Odubajo, according to a report in the Sun.
The 25-year-old right back has been heavily linked with a move to the Owls this summer, which would see him re-join his former manager Steve Bruce.
Odubajo previously worked with Bruce at Hull City, when they were promoted to the Premier League.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
In other news, Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu has been linked with a move to Macedonian champions KF Shkendija.
And finally former Sheffield Wednesday defender Tommy Spurr has announced his retirement from professional football due to injury.