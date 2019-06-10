Former Owls defender Spurrforced to retire due to injury
Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Tommy Spurr has announced his retirement from professional football due to injury.
The 31-year-old has not played since suffering a hip injury in January while on loan at Fleetwood Town from Preston North End, who released him at the end of the season.
A knee injury had hampered his time at Deepdale while his move to Fleetwood was hit by a hip issue which required surgery in January.
News of Spurr’s decision to retire was confirmed by another of his former clubs, Blackburn Rovers, with whom he spent three seasons after leaving Doncaster Rovers.
Spurr came through the Owls’ Academy and made 209 appearances, primarily in the Champ ionship, between 2006 and 2011, mainly as a left back but also capable of filling in at centre half.
He is fondly remembered by Wednesdayites for the goal he scored in the 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane during the 2008/09 season in which set the Owls on their way to securing a rare league double over their bitter rivals.