Sheffield Wednesday to expect second Sunderland bid for left-back Morgan Fox
League One giants Sunderland are expected to make a second bid for Sheffield Wednesday left-back Morgan Fox after an initial attempt was knocked back, The Star understands.
The former Charlton man, who was booed by Owls fans ahead of last week’s Championship clash with Luton Town, received an altogether more positive reception in their defeat at Preston North End on Saturday.
Speaking after that defeat, the 25-year-old reiterated his desire to fight for a place in the Wednesday side and turn around the opinions of Hillsborough nay-sayers, but as reported by the Sunderland Echo now appears keen for a fresh start at the Stadium of Light.
Fox, who arrived from The Valley in 2017, has failed to lock down a place in the Wednesday first team and found himself behind Liam Palmer in the left-back pecking order at the start of the season.
He said on Saturday: “Everyone wants to play. I felt I had a good pre-season but Palms did well there last season and Bully sort of went with that.
"I am pushing now and I want to keep the shirt. We have competition all over the pitch and my target is to nail down a spot in the team.
“I am happy to be playing again. I had a good pre-season. It is probably the fittest I have ever been.
“It is good to be back in the team. Hopefully we can pick up some results now.”
Sunderland manager Jack Ross has made left-back a priority as the Black Cats enter the last week of their transfer window, expressing a requirement to provide proven competition for Denver Hume. League One clubs have until September 2 to register any permanent or loan deals.