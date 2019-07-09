Sheffield Wednesday: This is what Steve Bruce said about Newcastle United the last time he was linked with the job

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has been linked with the vacant manager's role at Newcastle United.......Pic Steve Ellis

In the grand scheme of things, that doesn’t matter a great deal, apart from the fact quite a number of people have been placing bets on it. However, there was plenty of talk amongst the media in the North West that there was definitely something in this link and the Owls boss was ‘under consideration’ to take over from Rafa Benitez.

On the face of it, it’s an easy link to make – Bruce is a Geordie after all and made no secret of his love for the Toon when growing up. For that reason, this isn’t the first time his name has been mentioned as a potential boss at St James' Park.

Steve Bruce was managing Hull City the last time he was linked with Newcastle United. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire.

Back in 2014, after Alan Pardew had been given the boot, Bruce was mooted as a successor.

However, at that stage he was managing Hull City, attempting to keep the Tigers in the Premier League and stated in no uncertain terms that moving 'home’ wasn’t in his plans.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told The Guardian in December, 2014: “People know that I am from Newcastle, I was a Newcastle supporter as a boy and it has been regurgitated since I was a 22-year-old playing for Norwich and Gillingham,” said Bruce. “For that obvious reason every time I am linked with them. It’s very flattering as I’m a Geordie but that’s it.

“I have a job to do here and it would be wrong for me to think of anything else other than get this club out of the position we are in and that’s all I am focused on.

“It would be wrong for the speculation to keep carrying on for the club, for the supporters, for the players. I am determined to see this through and make sure we stay in the Premier League and build on the good work we have done in the last two hand a half years.

“I have had three offers in the two and a half years I have been here and I have turned them all down so I think the chairman knows the way I feel and why would I want to leave now? It’s not right, and I hope people respect that.”