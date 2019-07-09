Bookmakers make Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce favourite for Newcastle United job
Bookmakers have installed Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce as their favourite to take the hotseat at Newcastle United.
The boyhood Magpies fan has tumbled in the betting in recent days, though The Star has no reason to believe any contact has been made over the role, which was vacated by the departure of Rafael Benitez last month.
Bruce can be found as short as 6/4 with bookmakers after the likes of Jose Mourinho and Steven Gerrard distanced themselves from speculation.
It was reported last week that Newcastle owner Mike Ashley had Bruce, who has reportedly turned down the job on two previous occasions, lined-up as a ‘fallback option’, though he believed he wasn’t a big enough name to take on the role.
Speaking to Radio Sheffield last weekend, the former Sunderland boss laughed off any link.
“Maybe because I’m from Newcastle [is the reason I've been linked],” he said
“But no, I’ve been on holiday. I never take any notice of all that sort of speculation or tittle-tattle because the way the newspapers are today, no disrespect, I think there have been 150 managers associated with Newcastle. I would suppose I’m going to be one of them.”
Bruce led Wednesday to a creditable 12th-placed finish in last season’s Championship table having taken over in February.