Sheffield Wednesday: This is what Chris Waddle makes of Steve Bruce's expected move to Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle is baffled by Steve Bruce's expected move to Newcastle United

Bruce admitted on Saturday that he has had talks with the St James' Park hierarchy over taking the job vacated by Rafa Benitez’s recent departure and Wednesday are currently in talks with Newcastle in an attempt to agree a compensation package.

Waddle himself says he is surprised that the former Sunderland boss is willing to leave the Owls and that Bruce ‘will have his work cut out’.

Steve Bruce is expected to become the new Newcastle United manager.....Pic Steve Ellis

Waddle told the Mirror: “The Newcastle job is a massive ­challenge for Steve Bruce. Don’t get me wrong, Newcastle are a huge club, but he’s having to follow ­Benitez, who has been one of the most popular ­managers they’ve ever had.

“So he’s got his work cut out – it’s the biggest job he’s taken on.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s highly regarded at Wednesday, the fans have taken to him. He had a good run late in the season and nearly got them in the play-offs. Four or five more wins and they might have been ­in the top six.

“Everybody is expecting good things from Wednesday. They’re in pre-season and have been to Portugal and look fit, sharp and ready to go. So to go and speak to Newcastle, a lot of people are taking a step back and asking, ‘Why?’ They’ll be upset that he wants to leave. I’m surprised by it, too, because he was starting to build a team gearing up for the Premier League.”

Waddle added, on the former Manchester United defender: “I would have thought that Old Trafford would have been the job he has always wanted. He’s managed Sunderland too, of course, which the Newcastle fans will pick up on very quickly.

“I don’t think he’s scared of a challenge, and he’s had some success at a few clubs, and not much success at others.