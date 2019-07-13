Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce confirms talks with Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has revealed he has held talks with Newcastle United over becoming their new manager.
The Star understands the Owls hierarchy remain locked in talks with their Magpies counterparts regarding compensation levels after Bruce expressed a wish to manage the Premier League club earlier this week.
Wednesday are believed to be looking for upwards of £4million fee to prise Bruce and coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence away from Hillsborough.
Speaking after the Owls' pre-season friendly 3-1 victory over Lincoln City today, Bruce said: "Speculation is speculation. It's in the hands of the club.
"For me, at this particular moment, there is nothing really to talk about until the two clubs reach some sort of compromise."
Bruce added that he has had a "conversation" with Newcastle about succeeding Rafael Benitez at the helm.
"Look, it has happened so quickly that I have got to take stock of the situation," he said. "It's in the hands of both clubs and we will see what develops over the next 24 to 48 hours."