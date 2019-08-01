Sheffield Wednesday talisman Reach confident of promotion challenge ahead of Championship opener

Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach is confident of a promotion push this season.

The Owls, who’s play-off push came up short last season after a difficult first half, head into the Championship season without a permanent manager and are considered an outside chance for promotion with the bookmakers.

But Reach, a talismanic figure since his 2016 move from Middlesbrough, believes the squad have what it takes to prove the naysayers wrong.

He said: "We possibly could go in under the radar this season but if there is one league in the world that the bookmakers rarely get right at the start of the season it is the Championship.

"You can have teams that survive relegation by the skin of their teeth and then they can go on and get promoted the following season.

"I don't think we are too far away from challenging. I think we have got a squad of players which can definitely challenge towards the top end of the league.”

The club’s recently lifted soft transfer embargo has inhibited any sensational moves in the transfer market to date, but with free transfers Kadeem Harris, Julian Borner and Moses Odubajo making an early impression, Reach is impressed by the quality the club now has.

Harris in particular has stood out in pre-season as an eye-catching acquisition and Wednesday fans are excited about the prospect of both him and Reach offering support to the forwards.

With no major outgoings to date, the 26-year-old believes his is one of the most talented changing rooms in the division.

He said: "What is good for us is we have kept the nucleus of the squad from the last couple of years and we have brought a few new in.

"On paper, I don't think many squads will look stronger than ours.