Barry Bannan has his say on Sheffield Wednesday's managerial vacancy

The Championship club are searching for a fifth permanent boss in four years following Steve Bruce’s decision to quit for his boyhood club Newcastle United earlier this month.

Lee Bullen has stood in during pre-season and will lead the side in Saturday's league opener against Reading.

But The Star understands Wednesday have received over 100 applications for the Hillsborough vacancy. It is thought the club are looking at candidates, both home and abroad, with different age and experience profiles and are currently conducting thorough background checks on prospective new bosses.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder.Barry Bannan

Midfield supremo Bannan told The Star: "It is a massive appointment. We thought we had the right person in charge and then he went.

"The next manager is going to be a big decision for the chairman.

"I think whoever it is will be lucky because they are coming into a good, good club with a good bunch of players and a good chairman as well.

"Whoever comes in has a good job on their hands. They will be coming in to a club with good players and a good chance of going up."

Bullen, who has stepped into the breach three times in less than two years, has put his hat in the ring to succeed Bruce and remains among the bookmakers list of contenders for the full-time job.

"It is not the first time Bully has done the job and he has done really well when he has stepped in previously," said Bannan.

"All the players get on really well with Bully. He knows the players down to a tee so we have enjoyed it.

"It has more or less been the same as when pre-season started when we worked under the previous manager.

"We have carried that work on and Bully has tried to put a few of his own things in, which is great as well, but things have not changed a great deal.”