Sheffield Wednesday superfan Tango reveals why he was kicked out of Rotherham United clash

The couple had made the trip to the New York Stadium to watch as the Owls reached the third round of the Carabao Cup.

However, Tango (Paul Gregory) and his girlfriend missed the winning goal after they were both ejected from the stadium by stewards.

Following the match, Tango explained that he had been kicked out by stewards for failing to sit down.

Tango and his girlfriend escorted from New York Stadium

He said: “The stewards came round and said to me ‘sit down or you will be escorted out’. I was really surprised because everyone around me was standing up so why was I any different?

“I walked over to speak to him later and told him, with everything that’s going on with Bury and Bolton at the moment, that football fans should be pulling together.”

As Tango walked back towards his girlfriend, he said he was stopped by stewards who began dragging him out from the terraces.

To his disgust, the superfan then noticed stewards were also dragging his girlfriend out ‘by her neck’.

“If I have done something wrong then I will hold my hands up, but to act like this towards a woman is disgusting, I have never seen anything like it,” he said.

“I was gobsmacked. She’s still very shaken up about it and it could have really hurt her and it just gives me more bad press.

“We travel home and away with Sheffield Wednesday and England and we never have a problem. I can’t explain the rhyme or reason for their actions.

“I don’t go anywhere to cause trouble, I just want to have a laugh. I’m a football person and not a trouble maker.”

Tango said he has had around 500 messages of support from fellow Sheffield Wednesday fans following the incident last night.

He has had a season ticket at Hillsborough since 1979 and attends every game, home and away, despite living in Oxley, Wolverhampton.