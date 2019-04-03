Sheffield Wednesday’s Dominic Iorfa on why it’s ‘good to be in the race’ for play-offs

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa says it’s good to be in the race for the top six with seven matches to go until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who signed for the Owls from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the January transfer window, has targeted a strong finish as the end of the campaign looms.

Dominic Iorfa and Morgan Fox.

Iorfa has been a key part of Wednesday’s turnaround as he arrived at the club along with Steve Bruce and fellow new recruits Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar on February 1.

Speaking to The Star, Iorfa said: “It’s all to play for. We’ve given ourselves a chance. Six weeks ago I didn’t think we had any chance.

“We need a little bit of luck and to stay in the rich vein of form we’ve been in, but it’s good to be involved in the race.

“It’s exciting times, that’s what we’re here for.”

All three new recruits have impressed since joining Wednesday, although both Newcastle loanees Aarons and Lazaar have been sidelined with injury in recent matches.

Left-back Lazaar has returned to training after a hamstring injury sustained in the home win over Brentford in February, while Aarons picked up an ankle problem in the warm up before Saturday’s game at Stoke City.

For Iorfa, the chance for personal development and team success makes the future with the Owls an exciting prospect.

The Southend born right-back has already shown flashes of his potential with three goals and four clean sheets in his ten appearances in blue and white.

And with fans already identifying Iorfa as a star in the making, the £200,000 transfer fee paid by Owls boss Steve Bruce is looking like a canny piece of business.

"I'm excited for the future,” Iorfa said.

“I've been lucky I've had a good start, but I need to kick on for here.

"We've got some good games coming up which will really test us. We are playing teams at the higher end of the table.

"It should be interesting and a good test for us to finish strongly. You never know what might happen.”

Wednesday will look to continue their unbeaten record under Bruce when they face his former club – and play-off rivals – Aston Villa at Hillsborough on Saturday.