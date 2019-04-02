How Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce views the Championship promotion race

Sheffield Wednesday chief Steve Bruce is convinced there will be more "twists and turns" in the battle for promotion.

The Owls slipped to 11th in the Championship after Saturday's goalless draw at Stoke City.

With seven matches remaining, Wednesday are now three points shy of the play-off places.

But Bruce, who has labelled back-to-back home matches against promotion rivals Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest as "season-defining", is refusing to give up hope of gatecrashing the top-six.

"The tickly bit is upon us so I'm sure there will be a few more twists and turns yet," he told The Star. "There will be a few other shocks."

The Owls have propelled themselves into the top half of the division, having lost just one of their last 17 Championship matches (W8 D8). Under Bruce, Wednesday have taken 21 points from a possible 33.

Teen starlet told to keep his feet on the ground

Bruce, who hopes in-form striker Steven Fletcher (groin) will be passed fit to face his former club Villa, said: "When I walked through the door, most people just said 'keep us in the division Steve.'

"We have lost one of the last 17 games so it is quite remarkable to be in this position. I couldn't have asked for anymore.

"Let's enjoy the challenge and take whatever comes our way. Let's enjoy the rollercoaster."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been named in the EFL Team of the Week. He produced a string of outstanding saves against Stoke.

The 34-year-old has recorded 10 clean sheets in 16 league outings since returning to the starting line-up in December.