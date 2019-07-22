Sheffield Wednesday report Newcastle United to Premier League over Steve Bruce saga
Sheffield Wednesday have officially reported Newcastle United to the Premier League following the appointment of Steve Bruce as their manager last week.
In a statement released on the club’s website, a Wednesday spokesperson said: “Following Newcastle United’s announcement on 17 July 2019 of its appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, the Club confirms that it has today reported Newcastle United’s conduct to the Premier League.
“As the Premier League will now initiate and carry out investigations into the Club’s allegations, the Club will not be commenting further on this matter whilst such investigations are ongoing.”
The club warned after the news broke that they were considering legal action over the saga, which saw the three coaches leave Hillsborough with less than three weeks to go until the start of the Championship season.
It was reported earlier today that compensation negotiations between the two clubs was still ongoing, and that Wednesday had requested the loans of Ronaldo Aarons and Achraf Lazaar as part of a deal to drop their threat of legal action.
Sheffield Wednesday officials were understood to have found out the news of Bruce’s unveiling when it was released to the world on social media.