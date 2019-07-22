Sheffield Wednesday: Owls 'demand two players' from Newcastle United to 'drop legal threat' over Steve Bruce exit
Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is said to have asked Newcastle United to provide them with two new loan signings, in exchange for dropping their threat of local action in response to the club's controversial acquisition of Steve Bruce.
Last week, after a long and drawn out saga, the Magpies unveiled the 58-year-old as their new manager, confirming that he had signed a three-year-deal at St. James' Park.
The Owls were less than impressed with Newcastle's conduct in the process, and issued a statement confirming that they would be seeking legal advice - as it they claimed compensation fee requirements were not met before Bruce's departure was confirmed.
According to the Mirror, Wednesday told Newcastle they would consider dropping their planned legal action if they were allowed to re-sign both Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar on loan again this season.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The pair made a combined total of nine 13 appearances for the Owls after joining temporarily in the second half of last season, and showed signs of real promise despite both suffering from injury problems throughout their time at Hillsborough.
However, it is claimed that the Magpies rebuffed the offer immediately, as they believe they have paid the required amount to release Bruce from his Owls contract.
The drawn out battle between the two sides looks set to continue this week, as both sides look to find a satisfactory resolution to the complex situation.