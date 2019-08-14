Sheffield Wednesday: Referee confirmed for Owls' trip to Millwall
Gavin Ward will take charge of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Millwall this weekend in what is his second Championship fixture of the season.
The Surrey-based official will preside over his first Owls match since November 2018, when Jos Luhukay’s men earned a dogged 1-0 win at home to Bolton Wanderers thanks to a Tom Lees header from Joey Pelupessy’s corner.
It will be the 420th professional match of Ward’s refereeing career, in which time he has dished out 73 red cards, including 47 straight reds. 84 of those matches have come in the Championship.
The last of those came in Birmingham’s win over Bristol City on the opening day of the campaign, when he handed out four yellow cards.
In his six matches involving Wednesday he is yet to send anyone off and has awarded only one penalty – in a 2010/11 League one match against Hartlepool when Neil Mellor was hauled down for Tommy Miller to do the honours. The Owls won the game 2-0.