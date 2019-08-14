Sheffield Wednesday new boy Moses Odubajo praises pressing game in home debut
Sheffield Wednesday full-back Moses Odubajo has said the team’s high-pressing tactics were a key factor in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby win over Barnsley.
The wing-back signed from Wednesday from Brentford on a free transfer in the summer and has previously spoken about his love for attacking football.
“I’m a big believer of winning the ball back higher up the pitch,” he said.
“If we win the ball nearer to their goal, it gives us less to run on such a massive pitch, and I think we’re only going to get better at that as a team.”
Barnsley, who were widely praised for their high-pressing efforts in their opening day win against Fulham, had the majority of the possession at Hillsborough but were stifled by Wednesday’s waspish defence from the front.
Odubajo was making his home debut and also praised the atmosphere created by Wednesdayites, commenting on the famous ‘Hillsborough roar’.
“I’ve always known what the atmosphere here is like,” he said.
“I’ve played against Wednesday a lot of times in the past and you know what you’re going to get, which is the fans giving you the extra man.
“When you close the ball down and you get a roar from thousands of fans it makes you want to keep going.”
On the attitude within the changing room, Odubajo said: “Everyone who has come in feels right at home.
“Even when I joined it had that new club feeling and everyone was very welcoming, from the players even to the chefs.
“The lads are great. There’s not a day when anyone comes into training and thinks, ‘this is not for me’.
“Everyone works hard in training and everyone works hard on the pitch. It’s only two games in and we will get better.”