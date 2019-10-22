Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: Defence impress again in stoic Stoke win

Sheffield Wednesday recorded their first win over Stoke City in over 12 years as Massimo Luongo’s first-half effort proved to be enough to claim three points.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 9:46 pm
The 1-0 win was far from a classic at Hillsborough, but who stood out as a key man in the win? Let’s take a look at the player ratings.

1. Cameron Dawson - 8

Had little to do behind a defence that did it's job manfully, but gets an extra point for a vital, classy save to deny the head of Gregory on 62 minutes. Distribution could have been better.

2. Liam Palmer - 7

Defended well again, but misplaced a couple of passes early doors and never seemed to recover with ball at feet. Seems comfortable back on the right and is a key man in a defence ticking over nicely.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 8

Another solid display from the big centre-back, who's pace cut out any notion of a Stoke attack once or twice. Produced a brilliant block to deny NDaiye just before the hour and a classy tackle to stop Hogan after 70.

4. Owls Julian Borner gets away from Towns Fraizer Campbellâ€¦â€¦Pic Steve Ellis

Consistent in his consistency. That partnership with Iorfa, although rarely tested on the night, just gets better and better.

