Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls end season with defeat against QPR
Sheffield Wednesday ended their season with a 2-1 defeat to QPR in their last game of the Championship season to secure a 10th place finish.
Here’s how we rated the Owls players in the match at Hillsborough...
1. Keiren Westwood - 8
Instantly showed why he is one of the best in the league as he organised those in front of him. Made a couple of big stops to keep Wednesday in the game after sloppy mistakes in front of him. Had a few Manuel Neuer-style sweeper keeper moments before a huge penalty save.
Could this be his last outing in a Wednesday shirt? A trademark solid performance from Hector, who got a well-deserved goal from the penalty spot in front of the Kop. Defensively determined, read the game impeccably as ever.
