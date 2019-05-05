Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday: Player ratings as Owls end season with defeat against QPR

Sheffield Wednesday ended their season with a 2-1 defeat to QPR in their last game of the Championship season to secure a 10th place finish.

Here’s how we rated the Owls players in the match at Hillsborough...

Keiren Westwood - 8

Instantly showed why he is one of the best in the league as he organised those in front of him. Made a couple of big stops to keep Wednesday in the game after sloppy mistakes in front of him. Had a few Manuel Neuer-style sweeper keeper moments before a huge penalty save.

1. Keiren Westwood - 8

Instantly showed why he is one of the best in the league as he organised those in front of him. Made a couple of big stops to keep Wednesday in the game after sloppy mistakes in front of him. Had a few Manuel Neuer-style sweeper keeper moments before a huge penalty save.
Liam Palmer - 7

An outlet as Wednesday made full use of the right wing. Capable defensively and a threat on the overlap - surely deserving of a new deal, showed desire in a drab performance from the Owls.

2. Liam Palmer - 7

An outlet as Wednesday made full use of the right wing. Capable defensively and a threat on the overlap - surely deserving of a new deal, showed desire in a drab performance from the Owls.
Tom Lees - 7

Was a little bit shaky at times and played a few wayward passes in the opening stages but grew into it. Gave away a penalty in the second half but was spared any damage by Westwoods big save.

3. Tom Lees - 7

Was a little bit shaky at times and played a few wayward passes in the opening stages but grew into it. Gave away a penalty in the second half but was spared any damage by Westwoods big save.
Michael Hector - 8

Could this be his last outing in a Wednesday shirt? A trademark solid performance from Hector, who got a well-deserved goal from the penalty spot in front of the Kop. Defensively determined, read the game impeccably as ever.

4. Michael Hector - 8

Could this be his last outing in a Wednesday shirt? A trademark solid performance from Hector, who got a well-deserved goal from the penalty spot in front of the Kop. Defensively determined, read the game impeccably as ever.
