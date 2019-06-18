Sheffield Wednesday: Owls set to miss out on Scottish sensation as Celtic hone in on deal
Sheffield Wednesday look to have missed out on the signing of Motherwell’s teenage star David Turnbull, as Celtic move closer to sealing a deal to land the youngster.
Talks between the Scottish giants and the 19-year-old appeared to have broken down on Friday, as the club posted on their official Twitter page: "Currently, we have been unable to come to an agreement with the player’s agent. #CelticFC is content that it has made a magnificent offer and it is now up to the agent and player to decide if the player wants to join Celtic. If not, we move on."
However, according to the Scottish Sun, the Scottish Premiership champions are now believed to have resurrected the deal, which should see them pay £2.8 million, rising to £3.2 million with add-on fees, to get their man.
The move has been supported publicly by Celtic captain Scott Brown, who has claimed that a switch to his club would be the best career move for Turnbull.
The news will come as a blow to the Owls, who were thought to be in the running to land the Scotland U21 international. The club are yet to sign any players in the current transfer window, but are expected to conclude deals for defender Julian Borner and versatile wide man Moses Odubajo in the next couple of weeks.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce certainly is eager to sign players in wide positions this summer, and is also likely to pursue a move for Cardiff City man Kadeem Harris, who will be released by the Bluebirds at the end of the month.