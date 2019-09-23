Sheffield Wednesday: No divided loyalties for Jordan Thorniley as he prepares to face former club Everton

The no-nonsense defender, the son of former Warrington Rugby League centre Tony Thorniley, spent 10 years at Goodison Park.

Jordan came through the ranks at Everton and signed his maiden pro contract with the Premier League club. He never made a senior appearance for the Toffees and was released at the age of 19.

But when one door closes, another opens.

Owls defender Jordan Thorniley says he will always have a soft spot for his former club Everton

Thorniley was quickly snapped up by Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2016 and has gradually acclimatised well to the rigours of the Championship.

Speaking exclusively to The Star, Thorniley said: "Everton are a well run club. It was a good environment to be in.

"It didn't go to plan my first year as a pro but other than that I can't fault it.

"It probably laid down the foundations of where I am now as well as a lot of help from Sheffield Wednesday. They laid down the pillars if you like for me to develop.

"I have come in and broken in now (to the first-team). It is about kicking on now and getting to the next stage."

Thorniley played alongside the likes of Mason Holgate and Tom Davies at youth level when he was on Everton's books.

"I don't really speak to them too much but if I see them out and about I will say hello," said Thorniley. "I played with them throughout the whole growing up stage. I know Mason quite well.

"Seamus [Coleman] was good to me when I was there as a young lad. He was good to everyone as a young player because he is experienced. He would talk to you after sessions and stuff.

"Other than that, there are a lot of new faces."

It is safe to say Thorniley was left buzzing after the the draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup paired the Owls with his former employers.

He said: "I am looking forward to it. I think it is the first time I have needed more than two tickets for people to come and watch!"

Thorniley admits he still looks out for Everton's results.

"I have got a soft spot for them," he said. "I still know a lot of the staff there in the academy."

But as he prepares for a first reunion with the Toffees, Thorniley insists there will be will be no divided loyalties.

Thorniley said: "It will be a nice occasion. It will be a bit like when Hutch [Sam Hutchinson] returned to Stamford Bridge.

"It is one of them where you always want to play against a team that you have been released by or left.

"I didn't leave on a sour note but it is one of them where I have gone on and I have come back.

"I grew up there and I have got a lot of respect for the club but I want to prove a point if I get the chance to do so."

Everton enter the tie on the back of successive league defeats to Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

"They are one of those teams that are always up and down," said Thorniley. "You just never know what you are going to get with them."

For Thorniley, it has been a tough start to the season. He missed part of Wednesday's pre-season programme due to personal reasons and has fallen behind Julian Börner, Dominic Iorfa and David Bates in the battle for a centre-half spot.

His only first-team outing this season came in the last round of the competition where he put in an assured performance to help the Owls record a clean sheet at Rotherham United under caretaker boss Lee Bullen.

Thorniley said: "I want to play. I feel as I have done my breaking in period and now it is time for me to put my foot down and get in the team.

"It has been frustrating for myself. I feel like I have been training well and I think I have done well in the games I have played.

"All I can do is keep doing well and hopefully I get my chance."

Thorniley, who featured for Wednesday's Under-23s last week, is itching to play and impress manager Garry Monk.

"I have not had much game time but I need to show the new manager that I am prepared to do what I need to do to get in the team," said Thorniley.