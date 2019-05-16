Sheffield Wednesday linked with move for Sunderland defender
Sheffield Wednesday are lining up a summer transfer for Sunderland right-back Adam Matthews, according to reports.
Football Insider report that Steve Bruce wants to sign the out-of-contract defender from the League One club this summer.
Former Black Cats manager Bruce is said to be eyeing up the 27-year-old, who made 28 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland who are in action in the play-offs tonight against Portsmouth.
Matthews signed for Sunderland in 2015 from Celtic, and stayed with the club as they dropped down two divisions from the Premier League to League One.
The full-back has featured for the Welsh national team and has previously played in the Champions League while at Celtic, although has had his Sunderland career limited by injury.
Jack Ross’s chances of keeping hold of Matthews and offering him a new deal could depend on whether the Stadium of Light club are promoted back to the Championship via the play-offs.
A number of second-tier clubs as well as Dutch sides are reportedly keeping an eye on the defender.