Sheffield Wednesday linked with move for Dutch striker Sheraldo Becker
Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly one of five clubs hoping to sign Den Haag striker Sheraldo Becker this summer.
Leeds United, Derby County, Middlesbrough and Swansea City are all in the race for the 24-year-old, according to the Sunday Mirror.
Becker, who plays for Dutch outfit Den Haag, came through Ajax’s academy and is out of contract in the summer.
The forward scored seven goals in 33 league matches last season, as Den Haag finished ninth in the Eredivisie.
Wednesday have already got plenty of attacking options with Steven Fletcher, Sam Winnall, Lucas Joao, Atdhe Nuhiu and Fernando Forestieri to choose from, while Jordan Rhodes’ future at Hillsborough is still in doubt amid reports he could make a permanent switch to Norwich.
Becker has clearly caught the eye of Championship scouts though, as a number of clubs look to bag a free transfer that could kick start a promotion challenge next season.
Norwich had great success in plucking Teemu Pukki from relative obscurity on a free transfer last summer.
And five foot eleven inch Becker, who is the cousin of Swansea man Luciano Narsingh, can reportedly play as a right or left winger as well as through the middle as a lone striker.