Norwich City eye permanent deal for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes
Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is wanted on a permanent basis by Norwich City.
The Scotland international has returned to Hillsborough, having spent last season on loan at Carrow Road. Rhodes found the back of the net just nine times in 40 outings as the Canaries sealed a return to the Premier League.
The majority of the 29-year-old's appearances came from off the bench, with Rhodes largely playing second fiddle to the Championship's player of the season Teemu Pukki.
Despite Rhodes' underwhelming campaign, Norwich remain big admirers of the player. Rhodes, whose uncle is Owls assistant manager Steve Agnew, was a popular figure with the Canaries management team, players and supporters.
And sources close to the Owls say Norwich are interested in re-signing him, although no official bid has been tabled. It is believed the Canaries are hoping Wednesday will let Rhodes, their club-record £8m buy from Middlesbrough, go on the cheap.
It is understood Norwich paid Wednesday a £1m loan fee to land Rhodes on a temporary basis last summer. As part of the deal agreed, the Canaries will also have to pay a further six-figure fee to the Owls following their promotion to the top-flight.
It remains to be seen where Rhodes will be playing his football next year.
But Owls boss Steve Bruce is a big fan of him, having tried to sign him twice in the past at Hull City and Aston Villa.
Speaking to The Star in April, Bruce said: "He is somebody who I have always liked as a player. You look at his goal-scoring record, it’s second to none.
"If he comes back, then good, let’s see what we do. But I haven’t given it any real thought process just yet and I (won’t do) that really until probably after this weekend.
"I can’t see any reason why (he can't get back to his best). He’s a decent age. I can’t see any reason why not."