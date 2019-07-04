Sheffield Wednesday in Portugal: Owls ace allays fitness fears

Reach missed the final two fixtures of the 2018/19 season because of a knee issue.

But the 26-year-old, who claimed nine goals as Wednesday secured a top-half finish last term, said: "I am fine now. I went for a scan about a week ago and my knee has mended like it should have done so I am delighted with that.

Adam Reach in pre-season training action in Portugal

"I had to take it easy over the summer and make sure that my knee was fully back to 100 per cent but I am ready to go again."

There were fears in some quarters that Reach would need surgery to fix the problem.

He said: "We weren't quite sure what it was before I went for a scan.

"Thankfully, surgery wasn't an option for it.

"I am delighted to be back and fully fit for pre-season because I think if you are not quite fully fit you always seem to be chasing your fitness before the games start.

"I am 100 per cent ready to go."

Reach and his team-mates returned for pre-season last week. After two days of fitness testing and Owls in the Park, Steve Bruce's squad flew out to Portugal on Monday to start a 10-day warm-weather training camp.

The players have been put through their paces in their Algarve, laying solid fitness foundations for the challenges that loom on the horizon.

Reach said: "It's the manager's first full season and a chance to get his ideas across and change things.

"Since I joined this club, we haven't really got off to a flier so it would be nice if we could get off to a good start.