Sheffield Wednesday look to recruit new physio
Sheffield Wednesday are searching for a new physio following Carlos Sales' departure.
The Star understands Sales has joined Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers' backroom staff.
The Portuguese physio spent two years at Hillsborough, having arrived from Primeira Liga outfit Pacos de Ferreria.
Former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal brought Sales and Antonio Quintela in after the club's heart-breaking 2017 play-off semi-final defeat on penalties to Huddersfield Town. Sales and Quintela replaced Paul Smith, Stephen Gilpin and David Henderson, who were shown the door after Wednesday fell short of promotion for the second year running.
Quintela and Charlie Baker, who was promoted from the academy to the senior set-up earlier this year, are the Owls' current first-team physios. Together with the rest of the support staff, the duo are on duty in Portugal for the club's 10-day warm-weather training camp.
Steve Bruce, the Wednesday manager, recently added Tony Strudwick to his coaching team. The former Manchester United fitness coach is the club's new head of sports science and medicine.
"I'm sure he will be a great acquisition for us," said Bruce. "He will oversee the medical and fitness departments.
"We have had many problems, for one reason or another, with injuries so it can only help us bringing someone in with his expertise and what he has achieved in the game. He is someone I think will benefit the medical and fitness departments."