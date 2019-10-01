Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk on the player that ‘typified’ how he wants Owls to play
Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk says winger Adam Reach can now push on after scoring his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 4-1 hammering of Middlesbrough.
The winger, who has also featured in the middle of midfield this season, made his 150th Wednesday appearance earlier this month and is a talismanic figure at Hillsborough.
And Monk, who is looking forward to working with his squad during the upcoming international break after a congested fixture schedule, admitted Reach’s potential was one of the reasons he took the job.
It’s been a mixed start to the season for Reach but Monk said: “I spoke to Adam. When I saw the second half against Everton, that was the Adam Reach I know. That is the Adam Reach I want to push and I want to get him to a better standard.
“He carried that on from that second half performance against Everton into Middlesbrough. He showed great attitude and desire.”
Much has been made of Reach’s commitment to his defensive responsibility as well as his contribution going forward. Monk paid tribute to the 26-year-old’s work rate, explaining that it typifies the attitude he is trying to instil into his squad.
“It is not just what he does with the ball,” Monk said. “It is what he does off the ball as well. Often with attacking players, they love to go one way and don't respect the other way.
“You look at the best attacking players in the world and they respect both ways. They do the offensive and defensive work with quality and that is what teams are built on.
“I am putting that ethos into the lads and Adam typified that today.”