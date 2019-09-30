WATCH: Sheffield Wednesday writers Dom Howson and Alex Miller talk Boro, Hull and headers
Sheffield Wednesday fans have plenty of reasons to be cheerful heading into their Yorkshire derby clash with Hull on Tuesday after a 4-1 away win at Middlesbrough kept them well within touch of the Championship top spots.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 15:57 pm
And your Wednesday writing team of Dom Howson and Alex Miller were on hand to talk all things Owls as they took a look back at the blitz at Boro and ahead to that trip to the East coast as Garry Monk attempts to keep his unbeaten league start in the Hillsborough hotseat alive and kicking.