Sheffield Wednesday consider bringing in new coach to help out caretaker manager Lee Bullen
Sheffield Wednesday are contemplating adding a new face to their coaching staff to ease the workload on caretaker manager Lee Bullen, The Star understands.
Bullen, in his third temporary stint at Hillsborough, has boosted his prospects of landing the permanent manager's job by guiding the Owls to two victories from three Championship outings.
And now Wednesday's hierarchy are exploring the possibility of bringing in an experienced coach to help out.
Bullen, who replaced Steve Bruce in the managerial hot-seat last month, is currently working with Under-23s boss Neil Thompson, goalkeeping coach Nicky Weaver and head of medicine and sports science Tony Strudwick.
But when Bruce walked out on the Owls to become Magpies boss, he took coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence with him to St James' Park.
Thompson was promoted to the first-team following Bruce's controversial departure.
Speaking after Wednesday's frustrating defeat at Millwall last weekend, Bullen said he has yet to speak to chairman Dejphon Chansiri about boosting their coaching staff.
Bullen, whose Owls team entertain Luton Town on Tuesday evening, told The Star: "I've not yet had a conversation with him [Chansiri] about that. I will broach that with him when it needs to be broached.
"I don't think it is a major thing to worry about at the moment. We have got bodies in that are helping from the academy.
"Neil [Thompson] has come in and is an experienced coach and we have had others who have shuffled up.
"We have got a game on Tuesday night and that is the major focus. All we can do is focus on the short-term."