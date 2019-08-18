Sheffield Wednesday: Owls stars are right behind caretaker boss Lee Bullen

Bullen, placed in temporary charge of Wednesday last month following the controversial departure of Steve Bruce, is keen to become Wednesday's new permanent manager.

And the 48-year-old, in his third caretaker stint in charge since December 2017, has guided the Owls to two victories from their opening three league fixtures.

But Bullen's chances of landing the full-time role took a blow on Saturday as Wednesday fell to a 1-0 defeat at The Den. Matt Smith bagged a 37th minute winner and, although Jed Wallace was sent off just before half-time after a late tackle on Kieran Lee, the Owls failed to make their numerical advantage count.

Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen with with his skipper Tom Lees at the final whistle after Millwall

Asked if the squad would be behind Bullen being handed the permanent Owls gig, Lee said: "Yeah, there is no reason not to be.

"We will be right behind whoever gets it.

"We will always give it our maximum because we are playing for the club, the shirt and the supporters, not just the manager.

"We all get on with Bully so I don't see it being a problem."

Lees says Bullen has "not changed too much" since taking over the reins.

"It is similar to when he has come in before," he said. "He knows the league well.

"We know what we are up against each week and he prepares us for that and we have to go again on Tuesday.

"I'm sure he has a lot of tough decisions now with the strength of the squad and everyone being fit. We have to dust ourselves down and go again on Tuesday."

Next up for Wednesday is a Hillsborough meeting with newly-promoted Luton Town on Tuesday evening.

Centre-half Lees said: "It is up to us to go out on the front foot and take the game to the opposition and I am confident we can do that.