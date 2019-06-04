Sheffield Wednesday confirm pre-season match double header against Lincoln City and Stocksbridge Park Steels
Sheffield Wednesday have added the next fixture to their pre-season schedule after announcing a friendly against Lincoln City in July.
By Nancy Frostick
Tuesday, 04 June, 2019, 13:02
The Owls will travel to Sincil Bank to play the Imps on Saturday July 13 for a 1pm kick off.
Half of the Wednesday squad will travel to play the newly-promoted League One side, while the rest of the squad including under-23s players will take on Stocksbridge Park Steels at the Look Local Stadium in a 3pm kick off.
The Imps will be Wednesday’s first opponents in pre-season, as they are also due to play League Two outfit Northampton Town three days later on July 16.
Wednesday played Lincoln in a pre-season friendly last summer as the Owls won 1-0.