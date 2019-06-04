Sheffield Wednesday announce first pre-season friendly against Northampton Town
Sheffield Wednesday will play League Two Northampton Town in July, as part of their pre-season fixture schedule.
By Nancy Frostick
Tuesday, 04 June, 2019, 10:03
The match is the first pre-season game announced by the Owls, who will take on the Cobblers on Tuesday, 16 July at 7.30pm.
Steve Bruce’s men will travel to the PTS Academy Stadium for the friendly.
Keith Curle’s side finished 15th in the league last season, after ending the campaign with a 5-2 win over Oldham.
The two sides last faced each other in the FA Cup in 2010, when the Owls came out on top in a 3-2 win at Hillsborough.