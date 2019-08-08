Sheffield Wednesday confirm loan signing of Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy on a season-long loan.
The 24-year-old, who has had something of a nomadic career to date with seven loan spells littered across permanent contracts with Norwich City and the St James Park club, becomes the sixth new face of the transfer window at Hillsborough.
Described as ‘quick and direct’, Murphy’s playing style has been compared with that of fellow Wednesday new boy Kadeem Harris.
Having spent the latter half of last season at West Brom – scoring twice in 13 appearances – he was reportedly the subject of interest of the Owls’ Championship rivals Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Fulham.
The ex-England Under-21 international has made 41 senior appearances for the Magpies since arriving from Norwich City for a fee believed to be in the region of £12m in the summer of 2017.
The Star understands Wednesday do not have an option to buy clause at the end of Murphy’s loan.