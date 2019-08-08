We asked a Newcastle United writer what Sheffield Wednesday fans should expect from Jacob Murphy
Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy.
The 24-year-old, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at West Brom, has reportedly been the subject of interest from a number of Championship clubs.
Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth, of the Shields Gazette, described the Norwich youth product as a ‘talented player’ who is yet to get the rub of the green at St James’ Park.
He said: “Jacob Murphy never really got into his stride at Newcastle United. Murphy, a boyhood fan of the club, had a good run of games midway through his first season at the club, but was all too often on the bench, and his confidence suffered.”
The subject of seven loan spells across his career, Murphy is yet to settle and left Norwich to sign for the Magpies – his boyhood team – in 2017. Miles described his playing style as ‘direct’ and comparisons with that of Kadeem Harris.
"He's quick, direct and loves running at defenders. He's also got an eye for goal,” Miles said.
“Maybe Rafa Benitez over-complicated things for him. He's a talented player who just needs to play so he can fulfil his potential. He didn't get that opportunity at Newcastle, mainly because of the form of others."