Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce praises team in ‘high spirits’ after Nottingham Forest win

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has praised his squad for bouncing back with a strong performance in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Owls were dealt a blow as they lost 3-1 to play-off rivals Aston Villa on Saturday, but an impressive midweek win has kept their top six hopes alive with the gap closed to four points.

Marco Matias opened the scoring with a long-range effort that took Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele by surprise, before George Boyd added a second and Matias sealed the deal with his brace and Wednesday’s third.

And Bruce praised a somewhat second string Owls team for their performance against Martin O’Neill’s side.

He said: “Considering the problems we had and losing a few midfield players, Dominic [Iorfa] as well we were forced to make four changes.

“I was wary a bit of Hooper because two games in 48 hours would have been a bit cruel on him so delighted when you balance it and get it right.

“I’m delighted for the lads who came in, they have worked extremely hard and they have got their rewards tonight.

“The first goal was always going to be crucial and we’ve got a smashing goal from Marco and one from Boydy and the goalkeeper has got nowhere near them which was good to see.

“Fletch has been terrific, even for him to just go up and give us an hour tonight after the groin injury he has had.

“He took a couple of whacks on Saturday but he’s a bit of an old school centre forward because he takes a few and gives a few back.”

Wednesday return to winning ways with just five matches of the campaign remaining, with automatic promotion candidates Leeds United lying in wait on Saturday.

“All of the squad have done fantastically well and there’s a real spirit in them at the minute,” Bruce said.

“When they have gone on a run like they have gone on, it’s a bit unfortunate that the games are running out.”