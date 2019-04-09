Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Owls hammer Nottingham Forest Sheffield Wednesday brushed aside Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough, with a 3-0 win keeping alive their faint hopes of a play-off place. Here's how we rated each Owl's performance... 1. Keiren Westwood - 8 Made an excellent first half save to deny Forests Joe Lolley from close range. Met every test in the second half with ease and was back to his best with some excellent goal kicks. freelance Buy a Photo 2. Liam Palmer - 7 A quieter match than recent appearances for Palmer as he returned to right-back. Showed good strength on occasion to keep Forest off the ball and launch Matias on the wing. freelance Buy a Photo 3. Tom Lees -7 Defensively strong until his pass to Hector was cut out in a dangerous position - luckily Wednesday were not punished. Put in a vital black in the second half to deny Forest. freelance Buy a Photo 4. Michael Hector - 7 Picked up an early yellow card but contained the Forest offensive unit and sprayed a few trademark long range passes for Joao and Fletcher to run on to. freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4