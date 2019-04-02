Sheffield Wednesday avoid FA action over objects thrown onto the pitch in the Sheffield derby

Sheffield Wednesday will face no action from the Football Association over objects thrown towards Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell in last month's Steel City derby, The Star can reveal.

Centre-back O'Connell had a plastic bottle and coin thrown at him from some Wednesday fans in front of the North Stand as he prepared to take a throw in in the first half of the March 4 Hillsborough tussle.

Defender Jack O'Connell was targeted by some Sheffield Wednesday fans during the Sheffield derby

Although O'Connell was not hit by the missiles, the incident was included in referee Peter Bankes' official match report.

But it is understood the FA, having investigated the matter, have decided against punishing the Owls.

Fernando Forestieri may face further action from the FA

Rivals managers Steve Bruce and Chris Wilder condemned the incident in their post-match interviews.

Bruce, whose Wednesday side are currently in 11th position in the Championship after a 12-match unbeaten run, said: "I have to say on the whole the two bunches of supporters were absolutely excellent.

"If someone has thrown a coin, unfortunately it’s the society we live in today. We will find them, if that’s the truth, and deal with it."

Wilder, a lifelong Blade, reckons the derby atmosphere has become more hostile since his days as a player in the 1980s and 90s.

He said: "There’s always been rough and tumble, this, that and the other.

"In my time when I was a player, we used to know Sheffield Wednesday players and we would go out and have a beer.

"I don’t know whether it’s down to social media or how it’s comes to this, but it’s gone pretty hostile now. I don’t think anybody wants to see that."