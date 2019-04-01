Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri may face further action from the Football Association

Fernando Forestieri could face further sanctions from the Football Association over allegations that he racially abused Mansfield Town's Krystian Pearce during a pre-season friendly, it has emerged.

The Wednesday forward denied calling Pearce a "n*****" in the July 24 warm-up match at the One Call Stadium and was acquitted of racially aggravated harassment at Mansfield Magistrates' Court last week.

Fernando Forestieri could be in hot water with the FA again

But The Star understands the FA have resumed their investigation into the case following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

If Forestieri is found guilty by the football authorities, the minimum punishment is a five-match suspension and a possible fine.

Argentinian-born Forestieri, who returned to action in Saturday's goalless draw at Stoke City, has already served a three-match ban and been fined £25,000 for the part he played in the pre-season friendly brawl. He sat-out their Championship fixtures against Stoke City, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

During his trial, the 29-year-old "swore on his son's life" he did not racially abuse Pearce. The striker, who joined the Owls in August 2015 in a £3m deal from Watford, was accused of making the remark after he was booked for a foul on Hayden White just after the 80th minute.

Pearce confronted Forestieri after the match and the Wednesday star denied using any racist terms.

Speaking to the club's website last week, Forestieri said: “I am not a person or player who is racist or who tries to say offensive things to my colleagues. The first rule in football, and in life, is respect. This is how your mum teaches you, it’s about respect in life. It doesn’t matter about your religion or the country you come from, you need to respect.

“When I was accused of that, I feel so bad to my mum and dad because it looks like I don’t have manners. And the first thing my mum taught me was to have respect for other people."