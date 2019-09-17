Sheffield Wednesday among the Championship clubs to miss out on highly-rated teenage defender
Sheffield Wednesday are expected to miss out on the signing of West Brom-bound teenage defender Saul Shotton after the termination of his contract by Bury.
The 18-year-old will sign for West Brom in the coming days and according to reports Wednesday were among at least two other Championship clubs to have been rejected by the highly-rated youngster.
Bury were expelled from the Football League earlier this month after a protracted saga over their finances. This meant that despite the closure of the transfer window, their players were available to sign on a free transfer after their contracts were terminated.
Centre-half Shotton, who started his career at Stoke City and made six first-team appearances at the age of 16 during the 2017/18 season, also received contract offers from Derby County and Preston North End, according to the Daily Mail.
Despite his pedigree he failed to make an appearance for the Shakers last season as Ryan Lowe’s side chased promotion from League Two.
The Owls had been set to take on Bury in the first round of the Carabao Cup but were handed a bye when the Lancashire club failed to provide the necessary financial assurances to the EFL.