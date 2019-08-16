Sheffield Wednesday boss Bullen: 'Ludicrous' handling of Bury Carabao Cup tie is unfair on everyone
Sheffield Wednesday have been given no indication as to the possible outcome of their suspended Carabao Cup first round match against crisis club Bury.
The fixture, which was set to take place on Tuesday evening, is effectively postponed until the Lancashire club are able to prove their financial solvency to the EFL.
The League One outfit have until August 23 to do so or face expulsion from the league altogether, effectively ending a 134-year history as Bury FC.
Question marks have been raised as to when the fixture would be replayed, with the second round match at Rotherham currently scheduled to take place on August 27.
Asked ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Millwall whether he had been given any indication of what decision might be reached in the coming days, caretaker boss Bullen expressed his frustration at a lack of communication from the authorities.
“Like everyone else, I’m just reading all the EFL press releases that come out. I’ve got to be careful what I say but someone needs to make a decision.
“It’s not fair on us, it’s not fair on Rotherham now as well. It’s ludicrous, but we will go with what they say.”
Discussing a squad of players desperate to make their mark on the new season, the Scot said the fixture would have served as the ideal opportunity to rotate the side, with the likes of loanee David Bates yet to play and Dominic Iorfa coming into the season after suspension.
“It’s not been ideal from that point of view,” he said. “I think there are quite a few bodies that would have benefitted from getting some proper game time.
“Unfortunately that wasn’t to be the case. We’ve had a good week’s training, the lads have worked really well again and hopefully they’re ready for a battle down in London.”