Rival club sizing up shock move for Sheffield Wednesday forward Sam Winnall
Sheffield Wednesday rivals Barnsley are considering move to bring out-of-favour forward Sam Winnall back to Oakwell, according to reports.
Winnall, who today travelled to Portugal for pre-season training with Wednesday, arrived at Hillsborough from Barnsley in January 2017 having fired 48 goals in 116 appearances for the club’s South Yorkshire rivals.
And now, if reports are to be believed, Barnsley are exploring the possibility of bringing him back – initially on a loan deal.
The links will come as a surprise to many Tykes, who witnessed the striker run to the halfway line to celebrate in front of them after scoring for Wednesday in a 1-1 draw in April 2017.
Winnall had been booed by a section of the Barnsley support and even had a ‘Peppa Pig’ soft toy thrown at him in the game’s early stages.
Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has made no secret of his desire to shed weight from his squad, particularly at the top end of the pitch.
Last week it was reported that he had asked the club to lower the asking price of Jordan Rhodes, Fernando Forestieri and Lucas Joao.