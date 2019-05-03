Out of contract Daniel Pudil posts emotional farewell message to Sheffield Wednesday fans 

Sheffield Wednesday defender Daniel Pudil has written an emotional post thanking fans and staff at the club, indicating that he will not be offered a new contract at the club.

Pudil, whose current deal at Hillsborough is set to expire at the end of the season, took to his Facebook page to state his pride and love at playing for the Owls.

Daniel Pudil

He wrote: “So I'd like to thank all my teammates, managers, employees and fans, that I had a chance to meet during my four - years - at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.

“I was honest to wear this beautiful shirt every time I stepped on football pitch and I'm really glad I’m part of this family! I'll never forget it!

“But it's time to say goodbye, but I m sure I'll be near by Sheffield, so I’ll see you in the city or at the stadium sometime.

“I want to wish you all the best in the future to end where you belong and that's premier league! This massive club deserves to be there, and you all Sheffield Wednesday fans as well!!!”

Czech Republic international Pudil signed for Wednesday in August 2015 on loan from Watford before joining permanently the following summer.

The 33-year-old made 113 appearances in all competitions for the Owls, including 11 for the first team this season.

His last appearance for the club came under former boss Jos Luhukay in December’s 2-1 defeat to Swansea City.

Pudil is one of nine players out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of the season as Steve Bruce revealed contract talks would take place over the next few days.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been offered a new deal by the Owls chief.