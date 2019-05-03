Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood offered new contract

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has revealed that he has offered goalkeeper Keiren Westwood a new contract at the club.

The shot stopper’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the campaign, which could see him leave on a free transfer if he does not sign the new contract.

Keiren Westwood

Westwood, who was frozen out at Wednesday for the first half of the season under previous manager Jos Luhukay, has returned to the squad under Bruce although has missed the last few matches due to injury.

Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's season finale against QPR, Bruce revealed that Westwood’s injury concerns could keep him out for the Hillsborough clash but he is hopeful that the Republic of Ireland international will feature in an Owls shirt again.

He said: “Well I have got a decision to make, his knee is still grumbling a little bit. I will have a chat with him this morning and see how he goes.

“I hope not, I have offered him a contract so we will wait and see.”

Westwood is one of nine players out of contract at Wednesday this summer in what is set to be an offseason of much change at the S6 club.

Speaking on the futures of the other players that could be offered new deals, Bruce said: “We will be discussing over the next 24 to 48 hours, the next few days and we will have a chat with the players concerned and then we will let the public know.

“There’s eight or nine and of course there’s four loan signings and I think we all understand that the financial implications aren’t just for us alone.

“We have to meet the problem and try and address it if we possibly can.

“Within them parameters then of course there’s big decisions and difficult decisions to be made.

“In my own mind we are there with it, but I think it is only fair that I speak to the players and of course the one thing I have done is left it as late as possible because up until last week we were still in a fighting chance for a play-off position.

“The last thing I want to do is dishearten the squad because obviously there have been some disappointed players.”

Bruce confirmed that he hoped to release Wednesday’s list of retained players next week, once the current Championship season has drawn to a close.