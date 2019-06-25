Odds of Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce making shock Newcastle move continue to lengthen

Eyebrows were raised yesterday when a report from The Telegraph linked Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce with the now vacant Newcastle United manager’s job, following the departure of Rafael Benitez.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 13:39

The Corbridge-born former Sunderland manager, who supported the Magpies as a boy, joined Wednesday in February following the sacking of Jos Luhukay and made an immediate impact, guiding Wednesday to a 12th-placed finish.

The odds of Bruce taking the Newcastle job were as short as 9-1 in places following yesterday’s news, but have since drifted as far as 25-1, with bookmakers seemingly sceptical of any link.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce.

In a mixed bag of contenders, Jose Mourinho, David Moyes and Claudio Ranieri are among the bookies’ front-runners.

The likes of Slavisa Jokanovich and Chris Hughton are at much shorter odds than Bruce.

