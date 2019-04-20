‘Not much to choose from’ – Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce reveals selection headache

Steve Bruce says he is short on choice for midfielders as Sheffield Wednesday enter the final three games of the season with an injury ravaged rank of middle men.

The Owls drew 2-2 with Norwich City in a thrilling Good Friday clash at Carrow Road, which was marred by a hamstring injury to Sam Hutchinson that is likely to rule the combative midfielder out until the end of the campaign.

Before the match, Bruce named five changes to his starting team as Josh Onomah and Marco Matias both started in midfield for Wednesday before Joey Pelupessy replaced Hutchinson with 35 minutes on the clock.

Wednesday have been depleted in the middle of the park with Barry Bannan still building match fitness as he returns from a hamstring complaint, Adam Reach sidelined with Achilles and knee issues and Rolando Aarons out with an ankle injury.

Tottenham loanee Onomah made his first start under Bruce and a first appearance since February 1, before being substituted on 65 minutes.

Speaking after the match, Bruce said: "I threw Bannan in too quickly last week and I shouldn't have done.

"We have not got much to choose from in the middle of the pitch.

"He hadn't played for two months but he is a young, fit lad and I thought he could last an hour and he did.”

Wednesday don’t have long to recover as they prepare to take on Bristol City on Monday in a 3pm kick off at Hillsborough.