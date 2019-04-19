Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce says Sam Hutchinson will miss the end of season and reveals reason for Hooper omission

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has revealed that midfielder Sam Hutchinson is likely to miss the remainder of the season after he sustained a hamstring injury against Norwich City.

Wednesday were pegged back late into added time as Mario Vrancic equalised from a whipped free kick outside the box.

The home side had gone ahead through Marco Stiepermann before a stunning Fernando Forestieri striker brought things level and Steven Fletcher’s bundled finish gave Wednesday the lead.

Bruce was forced into an early change as ‘keeper Keiren Westwood suffered a knee injury in the warm up and was replaced by Cameron Dawson.

Hutchinson made way for Joey Pelupessy on 35 minutes as he came off with a hamstring injury.

Speaking to the media after the match, Bruce said: “Westwood has hurt his knee in the warm up, how badly I am not too sure but I thought the goalie that has come in has done well, big Cameron.

“It was cruel on him in the end because to be thrown in with 20 minutes to go, it’s cruel on the kid and the boy has put it in the top notch it would have been nice for him to get the win because he put in a couple of good saves.

“Hutch is a hamstring. I don’t know, it’s a repeated thing isn’t it with Sam.

“Unfortunately he picks up too many hamstrings. I don’t know how bad it is going to be but you think that is probably going to be him until the end of the season.

“It’s two weeks to go. If you have got a hamstring you are probably not going to see it through but it’s a theme isn’t it.”

Bruce also revealed the reason behind Gary Hooper’s omission from the match day squad, as he confirmed it was to rest the striker before Monday’s match against Bristol City at Hillsborough.

“I just knew that I can keep him fresh for Monday,” he said.

“It would be impossible for him to take part in two games in two days with the problems he has, so he has trained today and got himself ready and he will give us a freshness to the team.

“I think that will be important when we are asked to play at a ludicrous time down in Norwich and we get asked to play again on Monday.”